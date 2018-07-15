Rathan-Mayes supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 18 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

Rathan-Mayes saw five games of action with the Grizzlies last season after a stellar G-League campaign, and he's filled a fairly steady bench role during summer league action. The 24-year-old was sporting averages of 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 17.5 minutes over four games coming into Sunday's contest, so his numbers against the Pistons will bump all those figures up a notch. Rathan-Mayes will have another opportunity to make a strong impression in Monday's semifinal-round tilt.