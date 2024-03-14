Wagner chipped in 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 victory over Brooklyn.

The third-year forward posted his best steals total since Feb. 14 while supplying his usual steady offense. Wagner has scored in double digits in 10 of 11 games since the All-Star break, averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch, but he's struggled to find his shot from the outside, going 7-for-43 (16.3 percent) from three-point range.