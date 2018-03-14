Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fails to impress in loss
Hezonja had only four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 loss to San Antonio.
In arguably the ugliest game of the season, the Magic were thumped by the Spurs Tuesday. There are basically no positives to take away from the game if you have shares in any Magic player. Hezonja started again with Aaron Gordon (concussion) on the sidelines but failed to deliver any sort of value. Despite seeing additional run with Gordon out, Hezonja has failed to repeat the performances from earlier in the season and is not really a fantasy option except in deeper formats.
