Magic's Marreese Speights: Fails to see the floor Saturday

Speights didn't see the floor in Saturday's 110-117 loss to the Hawks.

Speights was expected to see a sizable workload with Aaron Gordon (concussion) sitting out, but the Magic turned to Mario Hezonja (31 minutes) to start at power forward and gave guys like Wesley Iwundu (26 minutes) and Bismack Biyombo (10 minutes) the frontcourt workload off the bench. It's unclear if Speights didn't play because of an injury or if coach Frank Vogel was just giving his veteran the night off for rest. Either way, if Gordon misses more time, Speights' status should be monitored heading into Wednesday's game against the Clippers.