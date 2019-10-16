Magic's Nikola Vucevic: In line to play Thursday

Vucevic (ankle) is in line to play "extensive" minutes during Thursday's preseason finale against the Heat after he went through practice Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic has been dealing with an ankle sprain, and he's appeared in three preseason games for the Magic. He's averaged 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 19.8 minutes, though it seems like his workload will be increased Thursday.