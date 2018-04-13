Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Superb sixth season

Vucevic averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 57 games played with the Magic during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Vucevic has been a heavy contributor to the Magic's offense the past five years and his 2017-18 campaign was no different. The Switzerland native increased his free-throw percentage dramatically from 66.9 percent last year to 81.9 percent this year which allowed him to increase his points-per-game average by almost two points. Vucevic did fracture his finger, though, which made him miss a huge chunk of the season. Currently, the 25-year-old is under contract for next year at $12.8 million.