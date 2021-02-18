Vucevic went for 16 points (8-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Vucevic has now shot under 35 percent from the floor in three of his last four games. He also failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time this season. Despite the recent shooting struggles, he is still hitting on 41.2 percent of his three-pointers and his 23.4 points per game are both tops for his career. For the month of February, Vucevic is averaging 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.