Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ugly shooting mars double-double

Vucevic posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday in the Magic's 109-95 loss to the Warriors.

Though he came away with his 20th double-double of the season, Vucevic's rough shooting from the field undermined the impact of his counting stats. The poor efficiency has been an issue for Vucevic all season; he's shooting 44.6 percent from the floor through 32 outings, well down from his 51.8 percent mark from 2018-19.