Mavericks' Devin Harris: Doubtful to return Friday

Harris is doubtful to return to Friday's game versus the Heat due to an illness, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris provided two points by making his only shot across a span of eight minutes during the first half, but will not return for the second. His status for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks is unknown at this time.

