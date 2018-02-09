Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Double-double in Thursday's loss

Nowitzki scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five steals, two blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 loss to the Warriors.

The steals were a season high for the future Hall of Famer, while the double-double was only his fourth of the campaign -- although two of them have come in the last four games. Nowitzki may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still capable of a strong fantasy outing every now and then in the right matchup.