Finney-Smith (hip) finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win against the Bucks.

Finney-Smith had been listed as questionable due to a hip injury but ultimately was able to give it a go. Not only did he play through the ailment, he put together a career night, pouring in career highs in scoring, made threes and minutes. Finney-Smith was absolutely fantastic on both ends, doing his best to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in check while making a major impact offensively.