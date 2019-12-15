Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited impact against Miami
Powell had eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss against the Heat.
Powell was dealing with a minor arm injury prior to the game and while he was good to go as a starter, his impact was severely limited. He has scored 10 or more points just thrice over his last 14 games and ultimately, he doesn't do enough across the board to justify a roster spot outside of deeper formats.
