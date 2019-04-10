Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality showing in Tuesday's win
Powell accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Powell amassed his career-high sixth double-double through 76 appearances this season, this after logging five in 2017-18. The 27-year-old big man is contributing career-high averages in points, assists, blocks, made threes, and minutes per game while maintaining solid shooting percentages from the field and the charity stripe, and he'll look to finish 2018-19 with another quality effort during Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Off injury report•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excellent numbers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...