Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality showing in Tuesday's win

Powell accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Powell amassed his career-high sixth double-double through 76 appearances this season, this after logging five in 2017-18. The 27-year-old big man is contributing career-high averages in points, assists, blocks, made threes, and minutes per game while maintaining solid shooting percentages from the field and the charity stripe, and he'll look to finish 2018-19 with another quality effort during Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs.