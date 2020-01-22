Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruptured Achilles confirmed

The Mavericks announced Wednesday that Powell suffered a rupture of his right Achilles' tendon during Tuesday's 110-107 loss to the Clippers.

Powell sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's game, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the Mavericks' fears. The big man is still weighing his surgical options, though the expectation is that he'll miss the remainder of the season. In his absence, Maxi Kleber is a candidate to benefit from increased run, while Boban Marjanovic could also see a slight uptick in playing time.