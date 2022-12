Powell (thigh) is available for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota.

Powell has missed back-to-back games due to a left thigh contusion, but he'll be back in the mix Wednesday. With Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out, Powell and Christian Wood should dominate the frontcourt minutes, while JaVale McGee and Davis Bertans operate as the primary backups.