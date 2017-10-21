Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 24 points

Barnes totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes during Friday's 93-88 loss to the Kings.

Without Dennis Smith (knee) or Seth Curry (leg) available Friday, the team had to heavily rely on Barnes for scoring. That's nothing the forward isn't used to, however, as he posted 19.3 points per game last season.