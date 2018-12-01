Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 29 points

Barnes recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes one-upped his season-high 28 points from two days ago, giving Barnes consecutive 20-plus point outings for the first time this season. Luka Doncic and Deandre Jordan's arrivals have grabbed most of the headlines, but Barnes has historically been the glue that holds Dallas' lineup together. It looks like that trend should continue for the seven-year vet, but those expecting stat lines like this one should temper their expectations.