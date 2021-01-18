Porzingis logged 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 loss to the Bulls.

The Mavericks were overworked with five rotation players absent, but Porzingis put in another encouraging outing as he reacclimates to full-contact play. His shot is still a bit rusty, as he's converted only 26 percent of his usually dependable three-point shots since his return to action. Over the next few weeks, Porzingis' floor should stabilize as he regains his footing.