Irving finished with 36 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder.

Irving led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring, threes made and assists while leading the Mavericks with a pair of steals to boost Dallas in a losing effort. Irving set a new season high in assists, handing out 10 or more dimes in five games this year. He has scored north of 35 points in seven outings, adding 10 or more assists in two of those contests.