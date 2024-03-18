Irving ended with 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 win over the Nuggets.

Irving didn't have his best shooting performance, as evidenced by the fact he needed 23 shots to score 24 points, but he came through when Dallas needed him the most, as he drained the game-winning shot in the dying stages of the fourth quarter. Irving has reached the 20-point mark in six of his eight appearances this month, averaging 23.4 points and 5.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.