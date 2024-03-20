Irving provided 28 points (13-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 victory over the Spurs.

The 31-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he topped 20 points for the fourth straight game and the 12th time in 14 contests since the All-Star break. Irving is averaging 25.4 points, 5.0 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch as he and Luka Doncic try to drag the Mavericks out of the Play-In Tournament and into a guaranteed playoff spot.