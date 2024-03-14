Irving posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 victory over the Warriors.

Irving took over the contest when Luka Doncic left with a hamstring injury, and he did his best impersonation of the latter, ending just two rebounds shy of a triple-double and taking over the game from the point guard position. Irving is expected to experience a massive uptick in usage rate if Doncic is forced to miss time, which seems likely for, at least, the Thursday matchup at Oklahoma City in the second half of a back-to-back.