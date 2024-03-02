Irving produced 19 points (9-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 138-110 loss to the Celtics.

Irving had one of his worst shooting performances in recent memory, as he needed 23 shots to score 19 points in what turned out to be a blowout loss against Boston. There's a strong chance this might have been nothing more than a subpar game for Irving, however, as he's still averaging a solid 26.9 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, since the beginning of February.