Irving contributed 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 win over the Jazz.

Irving canned only two of eight three-point tries and went 7-for-19 from the field overall, though he did provide a boost to the Mavericks with 11 of his 16 points coming after halftime. It isn't unusual for the star guard to be the second option on offense behind Luka Doncic, though in this contest he was also outscored by center Daniel Gafford. Nonetheless, Irving had been producing quite proficiently coming into Thursday, averaging 25.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting along with 2.9 triples over 14 games since the All-Star break.