Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after Thursday's 113-97 win over the Jazz that Washington will be re-evaluated Friday after the big man appeared to suffer a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kidd suggested that Washington may have inadvertently stepped on another player's foot, though Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News relays that the 25-year-old looked to have tweaked his right ankle when he slipped on a wet spot on the court. Whatever the case, Washington turned in another disappointing offensive performance before checking out of the game for good with 1:59 remaining, finishing with six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes. Over his last seven games, Washington is averaging 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting a dismal 32.8 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free-throw line. Though Washington's playing time appears stable and his shooting should improve in the games to come, fantasy managers in leagues with daily lineup moves likely can't afford to hold him at this stage of the season while he's in a massive slump and dealing with an injury. The Mavericks are off for the weekend before returning to action in Monday's game in Utah.