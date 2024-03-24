Washington (ankle) isn't named on the Dallas injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of NBAAnalysis.net reports.

Washington appeared to suffer a right ankle injury during Friday's game against Washington, but after being evaluated further, he'll be ready to go for Monday's clash. The 25-year-old has been held in check in the scoring column of late, averaging 7.0 points over his last seven appearances.