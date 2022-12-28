Dinwiddie chipped in 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime victory over the Knicks.

There's no question Luka Doncic grabbed all the headlines after pouring a monster 60-point triple-double, but Dinwiddie played a vital role in the win and has settled as Dallas' second-best offensive player almost on a nightly basis. Even though he's prone to inconsistencies and struggles with efficiency at times, Dinwiddie has scored at least 19 points in three of his last five contests. He's averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in December.