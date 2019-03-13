Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Tuesday
Hardaway will play a reserve role in Tuesday's tilt against the Spurs, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Hardway has started every game with the exception of his first with the Mavericks, but a prolonged slump is likely the reason for his demotion. He has averaged 15.0 points on 39.9 percent shooting from the floor and 29.8 percent from deep across 14 games since being traded.
