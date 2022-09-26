Hardaway (foot) said at a press conference Monday that he's 100 percent healthy heading into training camp, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway underwent surgery to repair his fractured foot at the beginning of February and will be good to go for start the 2022-23 campaign. However, after being a starter for the majority of his tenure in Dallas, the scoring guard is expected to shift to a sixth-man role behind Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock.