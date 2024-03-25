Johnson (toe) is inactive for Monday's game against Toronto and will be sidelined Wednesday against Washington as well, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson did not travel with the team, and his next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Chicago when the Nets return to Brooklyn. Cam Thomas will be due for a slightly enlarged role, while Jalen Wilson is averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.6 minutes per game across his last eight appearances when Johnson has been unavailable.