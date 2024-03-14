Johnson (ankle) finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 114-106 loss to the Magic.

Johnson's return from a three-game absence brought the Brooklyn rotation back to full strength, save for Ben Simmons (back), who is out for the season. Though the Nets deployed Johnson off the bench while Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith retained the starting forward roles, Johnson still picked up four more minutes than Finney-Smith and was the far better fantasy contributor. It's unclear whether Johnson will eventually supplant Finney-Smith on the top unit, but even if he doesn't, a 25-to-30-minute role would still be enough to make Johnson a viable option in 12-team leagues. Johnson isn't a fit for every roster in category leagues, however, as he's a plus asset in three-pointers but a neutral or negative contributor in every other category.