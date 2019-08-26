Nets' Caris LeVert: Inks contract extension
LeVert agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with the Nets on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
LeVert put up a career-high 13.7 points over 40 games a season ago, and he managed to bounce back from an ugly ankle injury that sidelined him for close to three months. The Nets expect the 6-7 forward to continue to play a key role going forward, and they've now backed that up by locking LeVert up for the next three years.
