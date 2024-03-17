Finney-Smith (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against San Antonio, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Finney-Smith was deemed a game-time decision Sunday, but after going through warmups he has been upgraded to available. The eighth-year pro is averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes over his last five appearances.
