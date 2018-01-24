Allen collected 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 loss to the Thunder.

Allen recorded his first career double-double while hauling in a career high in rebounds. This was the 10th time Allen saw 20-plus minutes, and he is now three-for-seven from beyond the arc. The rookie big man boasts tantalizing two-way potential, and the Nets will likely feature him more going forward in 2017-18. Still, Tyler Zeller and Jahlil Okafor, who split the remaining 25 minutes at center on Tuesday, figure to maintain decent roles as well.