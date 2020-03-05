Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ice cold in blowout loss to Memphis
Dinwiddie posted four points (1-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss to the Grizzlies.
Dinwiddie and the rest of the Nets were flat coming off an overtime victory over the Celtics just one night earlier. The guard had one of his worst efforts of the season, scoring in single digits for just the sixth time. Dinwiddie has struggled with his shot as of late, hitting just 37.9 percent of his shots from the field since the start of February.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops team-high 24 in Atlanta•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Nets in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inefficient in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Splashes clincher in final seconds•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 21 points, 11 dimes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...