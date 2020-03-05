Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ice cold in blowout loss to Memphis

Dinwiddie posted four points (1-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss to the Grizzlies.

Dinwiddie and the rest of the Nets were flat coming off an overtime victory over the Celtics just one night earlier. The guard had one of his worst efforts of the season, scoring in single digits for just the sixth time. Dinwiddie has struggled with his shot as of late, hitting just 37.9 percent of his shots from the field since the start of February.