Dinwiddie recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during a 111-104 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Dinwiddie's 26 points marked a new career high as he also flirted with a triple-double in the tremendous performance. He typically doesn't light it up with this much scoring, but his assist numbers have been reliable lately, as he has at least six assists in his last 14 games. Dinwiddie looks locked in as a strong performer, possibly even after D'Angelo Russell (knee) returns to action.