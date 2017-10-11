Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Five points off bench in finale
Nelson posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Nelson is a darkhorse participant in the starting point guard job battle, as most of the focus has been on former first-round picks Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay. The veteran guard has been effective with his ball distribution in his three preseason contests, but he's drained just four of 15 shot attempts, leading to a trio of single-digit scoring totals. The 35-year-old was productive at times while logging 40 starts last season, but it would seem likely that head coach Michael Malone will opt for one of the two much younger options to man the top point guard spot to open the regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Starting Sunday's exhibition•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Will make preseason debut Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: To miss second preseason game•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Out for preseason opener Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Out for rest of season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...