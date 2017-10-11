Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Five points off bench in finale

Nelson posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Nelson is a darkhorse participant in the starting point guard job battle, as most of the focus has been on former first-round picks Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay. The veteran guard has been effective with his ball distribution in his three preseason contests, but he's drained just four of 15 shot attempts, leading to a trio of single-digit scoring totals. The 35-year-old was productive at times while logging 40 starts last season, but it would seem likely that head coach Michael Malone will opt for one of the two much younger options to man the top point guard spot to open the regular season.