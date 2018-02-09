Nelson will make his Pistons debut Friday against the Clippers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Nelson, who was acquired from the Bulls on Thursday, is expected to compete with the likes of Langston Galloway and Dwight Buycks for minutes off the bench behind fill-in starting point guard Ish Smith, as Reggie Jackson (ankle) is expected to remain sidelined until March. With that many options at point guard, Nelson isn't likely to have a major fantasy utility in his new home.