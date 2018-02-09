Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers

Nelson (coach's decision) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, Ron Beard of The Detroit Pistons reports.

Nelson will have to pass a physical exam before he can take the court. If he is cleared to play, expect the veteran to come off the bench behind starter Ish Smith. With Reggie Jackson (ankle) out for the immediate future, Nelson could see a decent amount of action in Detroit, but he will have to battle with Langston Galloway and Dwight Buycks for minutes.