Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Yet to take physical

Nelson will not be available Saturday against the Clippers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nelson came over as part of the Nikola Mirotic trade, and while the Bulls apparently intend to keep him around, he won't be available Saturday afternoon, as he's yet to complete a physical. Expect Nelson to perhaps make his Bulls debut Monday in Sacramento.

