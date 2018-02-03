Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Yet to take physical
Nelson will not be available Saturday against the Clippers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nelson came over as part of the Nikola Mirotic trade, and while the Bulls apparently intend to keep him around, he won't be available Saturday afternoon, as he's yet to complete a physical. Expect Nelson to perhaps make his Bulls debut Monday in Sacramento.
More News
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Will remain with Bulls following trade•
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Traded to Bulls, to be waived•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Nears double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Will miss another game•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.