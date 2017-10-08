Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Starting Sunday's exhibition
Nelson will start at point guard for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
While Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay have been considered the two favorites to battle for the starting point guard spot, it will be Nelson who gets the call in the top unit Sunday, indicating he may not be out of the race himself. He's expected to get extended run with Murray sitting out for rest, though his role during the upcoming campaign depends on who the Nuggets end up naming a starter. Keep an eye on that competition moving forward.
