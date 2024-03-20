Porter closed Tuesday's 115-112 win over the Timberwolves with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes.

Porter was a prime catalyst in the final stanza, scoring 13 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes. Occasionally, the gameflow doesn't work in Porter's favor, but he usually registers solid two-way numbers when he sees more than 30 minutes. The 6-10 forward is especially effective when the opposition suffers from a height disadvantage, and Porter excelled against the Timberwolves' short-handed frontcourt.