Porter (illness) will play Monday versus Memphis.
Porter and Nikola Jokic (back/hip) are available Monday, while Aaron Gordon (foot) and Jamal Murray (ankle) are out. The specifics of Porter's ailment are unclear, but no minutes restriction has been mentioned for the 25-year-old.
