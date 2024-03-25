Porter is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to an illness.
Porter and Aaron Gordon (foot) are late additions to the injury report, joining Nikola Jokic (back/hip) and Jamal Murray (ankle) as questionable. Given almost their entire starting lineup is questionable, it's difficult to project what the Nuggets' rotation will look like until we get clarity on who'll be available.
