Porter finished Thursday's 113-100 win over the Knicks with 31 points (13-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 37 minutes.

There's no question that the Nuggets will go as far as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray can carry them, but the team gets an entirely new dimension on offense when Porter can knock down shots consistently. This 13-for-16 performance was one of his best showings of the entire campaign, and Porter is arguably going through one of his most productive stretches of the season. He's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points per game while shooting 50 percent from deep and 60.9 percent from the field in that span.