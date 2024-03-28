Porter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Porter was in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 9, but he will ultimately play through an illness. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role at forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Returns to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Cleared for action•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Dealing with illness•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Extremely efficient in win Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Balls out in fourth quarter•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Strong two-way play Sunday•