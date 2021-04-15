Porter mustered 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Porter has scored 20 or more points in four games in a row while reaching that tally in eight of his last nine contests, but perhaps the most important thing is that he showed an improved touch from long range -- he made 50 percent of his treys in this one after hitting just 15.4 percent of those attempts over his previous three contests. Porter has been outstanding of late and is averaging 21.8 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep over his last 10 contests.