Coach Michael Malone said Porter (back) feels better and is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.
The 22-year-old is officially considered questionable after the injury cropped up during the closing stages of Game 1, though it appears he'll be available, barring a setback during warmups. Porter totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during the first game of the series.
