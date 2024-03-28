Porter recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 loss to Phoenix.

Porter drew the start despite battling an unspecified illness but was fairly productive in the loss. Porter has plodded along with pedestrian scoring numbers over the past three games due to lower-than-expected shot volume, but his 16 attempts Wednesday is a move in the right direction. Porter can soar well above 20 points with enough opportunity, but he sometimes lacks the necessary aggression to make those opportunities happen on his own.