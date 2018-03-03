Bogdanovic scored 14 points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.

The rash of whistles he drew played havoc with an injury-depleted Milwaukee backcourt, as Eric Bledsoe was in foul trouble for most of the game, but it's unlikely to be repeated any time soon -- Bogdanovic hadn't attempted more than seven free throws in any game this season before Friday, and he had only 14 trips to the FT line in his prior six games combined. Bogdanovic has now scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 boards, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch while providing the Pacers with steady secondary offense to complement Victor Oladipo.